Two teens arrested after robbing Qdoba, hiding in ceiling

By Julia Marshall

GLENDALE, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — Two teens were arrested in Glendale late Monday night after they attempted to rob a Qdoba, leading to a standoff with police.

The Glendale Police Department said it responded to Qdoba on Silver Spring Drive around 10:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered all the employees had managed to get out of the store but the suspects were still inside.

The two suspects tried to escape the store but police had positioned officers at both the front door and back doors.

Police then worked their way into the store in an effort to arrest the suspects, but they had climbed up into the ceiling. Glendale Police said they refused to come down and a standoff ensued.

At around 1:30 a.m., the suspects were seen breaking through the drywall into the vacated unit next door. Officers entered that unit and arrested the suspects, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl.

Glendale Police said it’s seeking charges of robbery, false imprisonment, and resisting arrest against the two suspects.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

