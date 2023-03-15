Arkansas lawmakers send Gov. Sanders school bathroom bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A bill preventing transgender people at public schools from using restroom that correspond with the gender identity is headed to the Arkansas governor’s desk. The House on Wednesday gave final approval to the legislation, which applies to public schools and charter schools serving prekindergarten through 12th grades. Similar bathroom laws have been enacted in Alabama, Oklahoma and Tennessee, with lawsuits challenging the Oklahoma and Tennessee restrictions. The House approved the bill two days after Sanders recently signed legislation making it easier to sue providers of gender-affirming medical care for children. Sanders’ office did not say whether the Republican governor planned to sign the legislation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.