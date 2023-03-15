Jogger claims self-defense after fatally shooting dog in Nevada neighborhood

By Dani Masten

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A dog was shot and killed in a Henderson neighborhood over the weekend, but the jogger who shot the dog claims self-defense.

The shooting happened on Sunday afternoon near Green Valley and Warm Springs.

The dog’s owners spoke to FOX5; the neighbor who shot the dog spoke on the phone.

Ring video captured the moments and sound when two-year-old boxer Pickle was shot three times.

“It was a very scary experience,” said one of the dog’s owners who did not want to be identified. “It was such a nice day outside. It was very unexpected.”

“Purposely pulled out your gun, purposely shot right next to me after you hear me begging and pleading, please stop,” said one of the dog’s owners.

The family described the emotional moments of losing their puppy after they say they were just out enjoying the day in their front yard.

“A man walks past in the street; he is walking his dog and my dog got excited and ran and the leash snapped because it got stuck under the tire,” said one of the dog’s owners.

“My dog and his dog, it looked like they were fighting,” one of the owner’s said. “I will give him that. He kept pulling the leash and while pulling the leash and that wrestling I just see him pulling and his arm go behind his back and I see him pull out the gun.”

The dog did not survive, leaving the family heartbroken.

“There was no pause between shooting and getting a reaction,” they said. “It was zero to one hundred.”

“He died protecting me and it is not fair because he came in a time in my life that was really dark.”

We obtained a copy of the Henderson Police report written by the responding officer.

It states, “Due to the fact [the other neighbor] discharged his firearm in self-defense because he was in fear for his and his dog’s safety and the attack was unprovoked, I am unable to determine probable cause for a crime.”

The family said, they are doing their best to support each other.

“He was never aggressive,” said one of the dog’s owners who did not want to be identified. “He was just goofy. He never bit anybody. He barley barked and only to other dogs because he was excited.”

“We laughed about him,” said one of the dog’s owners who did not want to be identified. “We talked about him, we went on trips with him and he just brought us something that we had been missing for a long time.”

The neighbor who shot the dog told FOX5 he didn’t want to comment further.

