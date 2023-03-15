Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 6:38 AM

Key inflation measure shows wholesale prices fell last month

Image Id: 535245

By Lucy Bayly, CNN

A key measure of inflation fell dramatically in February, according to the latest Producer Price Index, which tracks what America’s producers get paid for their goods and services.

Producer price increases slowed to an annual pace of 4.6% last month, significantly down from 6% in January, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. February prices fell by 0.1% after rising 0.7% in January.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had been expecting the 12-month rise in wholesale prices to slow to a 5.4% increase.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content