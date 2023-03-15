Official: EU foreign policy chief unwelcome in Israel
By JOSEF FEDERMAN
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has signaled to the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, that he is not welcome to visit. The decision comes in response to critical comments he made about Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank. The incident marked the latest sign of deteriorating relations between Israel’ s new far-right government and some of its closest allies. Borrell upset Israel with an article published last week that Israeli officials said equated the Israeli victims of Palestinian attacks with militants killed in Israeli army operations. Israel’s foreign minister condemned the comments on Tuesday, and an official confirmed that while no official visits were scheduled, Borrell is currently not welcome.