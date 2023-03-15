Recreational, commercial salmon fishing canceled for spring season along part of Oregon coast

By FOX 12 Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEWPORT Oregon (KPTV) — Following a forecast of low returns for Chinook salmon, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced both recreational and commercial salmon fishing for the spring season are canceled along parts of the Oregon coast.

The following areas are under the cancellation:

The decision was made by the National Marine Fisheries Service with Pacific Fishery Management Council consulting on the choice.

“Chinook headed for California are caught along with local Chinook and Coho in Oregon’s ocean fisheries south of Cape Falcon,” says ODFW’s ocean salmon project leader Eric Schindler. “Any fishery where these Chinook are likely to be caught must be restricted – that’s why Oregon and California agreed with NMFS and canceled all early ocean salmon seasons south of Cape Falcon at least through May 15.”

The ODFW says a summer salmon season will be decided by April 7. The Pacific Fishery Management Council is working to develop several alternatives for summer and fall salmon seasons, according to ODFW.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.