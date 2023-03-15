SC lawmakers want to fire comptroller for $3.5B error
By JAMES POLLARD
Associated Press/Report for America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Lawmakers investigating the South Carolina comptroller general’s $3.5 billion accounting error are moving to gut the office deemed responsible in one of the minority of states that elects someone to the position. The Senate Finance Constitutional Subcommittee concluded that Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom failed to perform his duties in accordance with South Carolina law. Lawmakers said he should be removed from office. The panel recommended the state comptroller’s office be dismantled, and its duties transferred to another agency. The report capped a tumultuous five weeks for the veteran of a state agency that typically flies under the public radar.