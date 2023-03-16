Credit Suisse’s $50 billion lifeline calms bank panic

By Mark Thompson, CNN

An overnight scramble to shore up confidence in Credit Suisse calmed panicked investors on Thursday with shares in Switzerland’s second-biggest bank shooting higher in early trade.

Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($53.7 billion) from the Swiss National Bank, taking advantage of a lifeline offered by the central bank late Wednesday after its stock closed down 24%. It also said it would buy back some of its own debt.

In a statement early Thursday, CEO Ulrich Körner said he had taken “decisive action” to strengthen the bank as its continues to implement a major overhaul announced last fall.

“My team and I are resolved to move forward rapidly to deliver a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs,” he added.

Shares opened up 32% at 2.25 Swiss francs ($2.43). Two years ago they were worth more than 11 francs apiece, but a series of scandals, missteps and compliance failures have steadily eroded the bank’s business and undermined the confidence of investors and clients.

Customers withdrew 123 billion Swiss francs ($133 billion) from Credit Suisse last year — mostly in the fourth quarter — and the bank reported in February an annual net loss of nearly 7.3 billion Swiss francs ($7.9 billion), its biggest since the global financial crisis in 2008.

The venerable but troubled bank, founded in 1856, is one of the biggest financial institutions in the world and categorized as a “global systemically important bank,” along with just 30 others, including JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and the Bank of China.

