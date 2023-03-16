Dafoe’s ‘Inside’ asks how art helps us escape isolation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Willem Dafoe has said that, for him, the process of making a movie always eclipses the finished product. But after more than 130 film credits, the 67-year-old actor has finally found a project whose final form is on par with the experience of creating it. “Inside” follows an art thief named Nemo who gets trapped inside a collector’s apartment during a botched heist. More than just a psychological thriller, “Inside” considers the ways in which art rescues humans from an isolated existence – a way out from being trapped inside of ourselves. “Inside” hits theaters March 17.

