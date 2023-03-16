Defense minister denies German military is ‘a mess’

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister has rejected suggestions that the country’s armed forces are in a state of disarray. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius acknowledged Thursday that there were “deficits in the military” but said “these aren’t due to the military. Rather, they lie in the equipment.” He made the comment the day after the German parliament’s commissioner for the military warned that troops have “too little of everything.” Pistorius took office two months ago after his predecessor resigned. He told reporters during a visit to a base near the eastern town of Mahlwinkel that the German military “is far from being a mess.” He says efforts are being made to speed up procurement.

