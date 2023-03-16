Flood deaths in Turkey’s earthquake-stricken area rise to 16

Rescue teams have retrieved two more bodies after floods struck two Turkish provinces that were already devastated by last month’s powerful earthquake. This raises the death toll in the new disaster to 16. Flash floods caused by torrential rains turned streets in the provinces of Adiyaman and Sanlifurfa into rivers on Wednesday, sweeping away cars and inundating homes and campsites sheltering earthquake survivors. Most of the deaths occurred in Sanliurfa, where rescuers on Thursday found the bodies of two people who had been reported missing amid mud and debris left by the floods. The search teams there are still looking for one missing person.

