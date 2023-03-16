Highway 1 near Watsonville fully reopens following flooding

By Josh Copitch

Click here for updates on this story

WATSONVILLE, California (KSBW) — Both directions of Highway 1 near Watsonville reopened Wednesday evening following a nearly four day long closure, Caltrans reported.

Caltrans first reopened the southbound lanes around 7 p.m. The northbound lanes reopened around 10:30 p.m.

Highway 1 was shutdown the morning of Sunday, March 12 after floodwaters from the Pajaro River began flowing over the highway.

A team of structural engineers completed assessments and reported that the bridges over the river can safely accommodate traffic without restriction, Caltrans reported.

Travelers on Highway 1 can expect delays and lane closures over the course of the next months as crews work to reconstruct eroded embankment material around the bridge supports.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.