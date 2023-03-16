Police investigate disturbing mail sent to Rockwood School board member

By Russell Kinsaul

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) — The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a postcard sent to Rockwood School District board member Izzy Imig. The postcard was laced with expletives and a veiled threat.

“It’s so disturbing, and the language, they are so disgusting,” said Imig.

According to police, the postcard arrived on January 28 at Imig’s home in Wildwood near Babler State Park. It called on her to resign from her school board post.

Imig showed the postcard to News 4. It starts by saying, “Izzy, is this where you IZ? Gal, I found two addresses! Either way, I hope you read this, (expletive)!”

Imig was a conservative-backed candidate when she was elected to the school board in 2022. She said she’s been harassed on social media since she began serving on the board. She’s received criticism for questioning the district’s spending on diversity programs, which led to a vote to discontinue the contracts for some of the programs.

The postcard concludes by saying, “Your (expletive) MAGA agenda has no place in our classrooms where the TRUTH must be taught. Resign from the board now!!” The name on the bottom of the card was Betsy Randall, but Imig said police told her it’s a fictitious name.

The most disturbing part of the postcard makes references to Imig as an Iraqi immigrant. During the gulf war, she served as an interpreter for the U.S. military.

The postcard says, “You do realize that Iraq was liberated by a diverse American army, so why are you behaving on the Rockwood school board like your (expletive) belongs to Uday and Qusay Hussein?”

Former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein’s sons, Uday and Qusay, had a notorious reputation for raping, torturing and killing women. Imig believes the reference to them is a direct threat to her.

“When you mentioned Saddam’s sons, you’re basically saying that I should have been killed by them,” Imig said. “Saddam’s sons used to pick up girls, even high schoolers, you know, and they would just disappear, or they got killed, you know? So that’s what it means,”

Imig said she’s had other threats, but this one has taken a toll on her family.

“My children are frightened. They’re scared,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Rockwood School District sent News 4 a statement saying district leaders are ensuring Imig’s protection.

“Threats of any kind in Rockwood are inappropriate and inexcusable and will not be tolerated. They undermine our mission, vision and values as well as our commitments, character principles and reputation as an outstanding school district and community. Rockwood takes threats of any kind very seriously and we have processes in place to quickly address them. In the case of board members who receive threats, district leadership, board leadership, district security and law enforcement are all immediately involved to ensure the board member is protected both physically and emotionally. Additional security measures are offered and provided by the district as warranted. We will always cooperate fully with any local, state or federal agencies in their investigation and if and when any charges are filed, we will support our employees or board members in doing so”

Mary LaPak, Rockwood School District chief communications officer

The other side of the postcard showed a drawing of the late American poet Carl Sandburg, who was born in Galesburg, Illinois.

