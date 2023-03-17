3 police dead in Mexico City shootout with cartel gunmen

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three police officers and one suspect are dead and seven suspected drug cartel members have been arrested following a dramatic gun battle on the eastern edge of Mexico City. The nation’s capital rarely sees the kind of cartel violence that has become frequent in northern and western parts of the country. But police said two officers were killed east of the capital early Friday when they approached a house where a kidnap and murder gang were believed to be hiding. The suspects then fled in a vehicle into Mexico City, and continued shooting at pursuing officers, killing one capital police officer.

