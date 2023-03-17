Book debate reaches Lapeer County library board

By TERELL BAILEY

LAPEER COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — A back-and-forth unfolding in Lapeer County. All concerning whether or not a book should remain in the county’s library.

In a packed house at Lapeer County’s library board meeting residents both old and young shared reasons why “Gender Queer: A Memoir” should remain or be removed.

One speaker in favor of the book said, “banning books to me sounds like silencing a voice and that does not feel like a democracy to me.”

Lapeer County’s Prosecuting Attorney John Miller has been a main critic of the book being in the library. Miller is concerned about some of the images in the book.

During the meeting, Miller also spoke explaining his reasoning. “The only reason gender queer falls short of the legal definition of sexually abusively material is because it uses cartoon illustrations instead of actual pictures.”

The library director Amy Churchill doesn’t view them to be sexually inappropriate. The book is a coming-of-age memoir that chronicles the author’s journey of gender identity.

“I think Lapeer is big enough for people who are heterosexual and homosexual,” one resident added.

The book is reportedly in about 150 libraries in Michigan. Some residents went to attend the meeting to hear both sides but understands it is a topic with differing opinions.

“I think the issue at hand is a matter of where you end up in your morals in life. Some people have a different set moral set than others,” Doug added.

Now the question becomes, What’s next? The library’s director decides whether or not a book can stay.

According to Lapeer County library’s policies:

“A written appeal of the Library Director’s decision may be made by the requester to the Chair of the Library Board within ten (10) business days after the written decision is made by the Library Director.

The Library Board will review any documentation it deems necessary to make a decision and render their decision within sixty (60) days of receipt of the appeal.

The Library Board serves as the final authority in cases involving retention or withdrawal of Library Materials.”

