Ghana president among mourners at funeral of Christian Atsu

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana’s president was among hundreds of mourners who paid their last respects at the funeral of soccer player Christian Atsu. Atsu was a former Premier League player who died last month in the Turkey earthquake. President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Mahama and government ministers all attended his funeral service in Accra. Atsu’s casket was draped in the red, yellow and green flag of Ghana and was carried by soldiers wearing blue dress uniforms with white belts. Atsu was 31 and left behind a wife and three children.

