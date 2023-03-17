Woman leads authorities on multi-county chase with 4 children in vehicle

By Web staff

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A woman was arrested following a pursuit from Waukesha to Milwaukee County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, officials tried to pull a van over for traffic violations in Waukesha County.

The driver stopped initially, but then took off.

Authorities used spike strips and a PIT maneuver to end the chase near 70th and Wisconsin in Wauwatosa.

Officials say one woman was arrested and had a felony warrant out for her arrest.

Four children were in the van at the time.

