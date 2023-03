IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- For the first time in a few years the Idaho Falls Downtown celebration of Saint Patrick's Day is returning.

The celebration will be on the 300 block of Park Avenue in Idaho Falls Idaho 83402. It will last for 4 hours and starts at 5 p.m. and will end at 9 p.m. The event will include live music and trained Irish Dancers performing as well.

All are welcome to drop by and check it out for more information you can find it here.