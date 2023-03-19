Local teen receives American Idol’s Golden Ticket

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Paige Anne, a 16 year-old-girl, wowed two of the three judges during her audition on the hit ABC television show American Idol, and punched her ticket to Hollywood.

Before singing Pink's hit 'What About Us', Paige shared her specialty Sour Patch snow cones from Tropical Sno Eastern Idaho, with the three Judges.

She also talked with 2008 American Idol Runner-Up David Archuletta, about how to prepare for her big moment.

Judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie approved of Paige Anne's audition, while Katy Perry said she was not ready.

She also gave a shoutout to her hometown Idaho Falls during the audition.

Keep tuning into American Idol to follow Paige Anne's journey.

PHOTO CREDIT: @kimscamera_

PHOTO CREDIT: @thepaigeanneofficial

PHOTO CREDIT: @kimscamera_