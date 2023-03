By Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

Amazon is cutting 9,000 more jobs, CEO Andy Jassy announced Monday in a memo to staff.

The latest cuts come after the company announced earlier this year that it was eliminating some 18,000 positions as part of a major cost-cutting bid at the e-commerce giant.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

