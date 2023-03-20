Bullfighting ban faces critical legislative vote in Colombia

VILLAPINZON, Colombia (AP) — The tradition of bullfighting has taken some blows around the world recently with courts and municipal governments in cities like Barcelona, Medellin and Mexico City issuing rulings that have discouraged promoters from staging these events. Colombia is one of just eight countries where bullfights are still legal. But the country’s Senate approved a ban last December. The House of Representatives narrowly defeated a ban in November but is expected to take up the latest legislation in coming weeks. The vote will be closely followed in Colombia, where bullfights have been held since colonial times but where public sentiment has shifted over ethical considerations as has happened elsewhere in the world.

