‘I really miss my person:’ Woman turns to social media to find owner of stuffed animal left on a plane

GREER, South Carolina (WYFF) — An Upstate woman is turning to social media to find the owner of a stuffed animal left on a plane at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

“I just didn’t want him to just sit there and I didn’t know maybe as good as social media is now, that we can find his person,” said Carol Rabel, a United ramp agent.

Rabel said a co-worker found the stuffed animal last week. She said she checked their system for lost and found, but had no luck finding it’s owner.

So, she turned to social media. Rabel posted about the stuffed animal on Facebook Friday along with a picture.

“Please help me find my way home,” the Facebook post reads. “I am lost. I was left on a United Flight at GSP. I really miss my person. Please spread the word. I am officially a Jellycat Bashful Pig.”

According to Rabel, they believe the stuffed animal came in on a plane at night but don’t know the exact plane it was on.

So far, she said they have not found the owner.

“Hopefully this little piggy has a happy ending and he gets reunited,” said Rabel.

