McAlester officer in critical condition after crash during funeral procession

By KOCO Staff

MCALESTER, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A McAlester officer is in critical condition after a crash during a funeral procession for another McAlester police officer.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a pickup truck hit officer Joseph Barlow’s vehicle head-on during the escort for another McAlester police captain’s funeral.

Friday night, the driver who crashed into the procession was arrested for driving illegally while causing great bodily harm in addition to driving without a license.

The family of Barlow said, “As a family, we are completely devastated with the events that have occurred on March 17th surrounding the automobile collision that occurred on while the McAlester Police Department and other Law Enforcement Agencies in the State were escorting our fallen brother Captain Richard Parker home. At this time, the family would like to band together and continue to support one another privately. Our goal is to focus on Officer Barlow’s hospitalization and to support one another.”

