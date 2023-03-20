Nepal’s PM secures vote of confidence in Parliament

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s communist prime minister has secured a vote of confidence in Parliament, enabling him to continue as long as he has the backing of his new coalition partners. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal got 172 votes while 89 members voted against him on Monday in the House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament. Dahal became prime minister in December after elections a month earlier produced no clear winner. The first coalition government fell apart after three major partners pulled out of because of differences with Dahal. He managed to get the support of his former rival, the Nepali Congress party, the largest in Parliament. It’s now set to become a part of the new coalition government.

