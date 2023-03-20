Twp missing Florida boaters found dead in lake near Legoland

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve recovered the bodies of two boaters, nearly two days after they went missing in an accident on a Florida lake near the Legoland theme park. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the bodies of Orlando Ortiz and Jeffrey Marrero were located Monday in Lake Eloise. Officials say the two men jumped into the Winter Haven lake on Saturday evening to save a third person from their group, a woman, who was struggling in the water after jumping in. The woman was rescued. The lake is beside Legoland in Winter Haven but the incident was not connected with the theme park.

