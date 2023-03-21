Louisville nurse and her daughter thankful to be alive after fire damages 3 homes

By Madeline Carter

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville nurse says she’s thankful she and her daughter are alive after their home went up in flames Sunday night.

It was just before 10:30 p.m. when Terri White said she smelled smoke and realized it wasn’t just her house that was burning.

“I went upstairs and looked out that back window, and I seen flames,” White told WLKY. “Once I come out of the house, I already see the house next door to me was engulfed. I looked on the side, by the time I looked at the side, it was already catching my house.”

A total of three homes caught on fire near 22nd and Magazine streets in the Russell neighborhood, according to the Louisville Fire Department. The flames started in a vacant house and spread to the homes on each side, including White’s.

“I think I was kind of, like, in shock,” White said. “I was getting ready to lose everything.”

Firefighters said the vacant home is considered a total loss. The other two houses sustained significant damage.

While no one lived in the house in the middle, families lived in the other two homes. They all made it out safely.

White is now sorting through all the fire damage, salvaging anything she can as firefighters work to figure out what caused the fire.

White is staying with family for the time being and is considering moving out of the neighborhood. In the meantime, she says she all she can do is count her blessings.

“Me and my daughter– we still have our life,” she said. “We could’ve died in this fire.”

White and her daughter set up a GoFundMe to help with all of the expenses as they look for a new place to live.

