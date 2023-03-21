San Diego rainstorms affecting local businesses that operate outdoors

By Laura Acevedo

Click here for updates on this story

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The storms hitting San Diego are really hurting some local businesses that depend on work outdoors.

Business owners are getting creative to keep revenue up.

The founder of SunDiego Solar Cleaning, Benito Gonzalez, has started offering other services.

Usually, Gonzalez spends his weekend cleaning solar panels, but business is down roughly 50% with the rain.

The service is meant to make solar more efficient, but he says the rain makes customers think they don’t need their panels clean.

While the weather improves, Gonzalez has started offering gutter cleaning and power washing services.

He hopes the summer months will be drier so his business can get back to what it used to be.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.