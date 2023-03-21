Spring brings more winds, rain and snow to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A strong late-season Pacific storm is bringing wind, rain and snow to saturated California as the first full day of spring shows little change from an extraordinary winter. The storm is focusing most of its energy Tuesday from central California southward, bringing threats of flooding and mountain snowfall that forecasters say will be measured in feet. In the Monterey Bay region, a severe windstorm blasted Santa Cruz County with wind gusts up to 80 mph. The National Weather Service says trees and power lines have been downed. The storm is a low pressure system interacting with California’s 12th atmospheric river since late December.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.