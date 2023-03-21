Texas senate unanimously approves bill to enhance fentanyl charges

By TRACY GLADNEY

Click here for updates on this story

AUSTIN, Texas (KTBS) — According to the March 17 Texas Senate press release, a unanimous vote of approval on a bill says any person who makes or illegally distributes fentanyl will face decades in prison.

The SB 645 would enhance the penalty for felony distribution from a state jail felony to a third degree felony and would lower the threshold to less than one gram of fentanyl which could carry up to 10 years.

Senator Joan Huffman said if a person dies from fentanyl, the penalty enhances to a second degree felony and drug dealers could be charged with murder, a first degree felony that could carry life in prison.

Huffman said the powerful synthetic opioid has become the leading cause of death for adults under the age of 45.

“It’s a fact that fentanyl is flooding our borders, it is absolutely, without a doubt, killing our citizens on a daily basis, and it’s time that we take a comprehensive approach to combating this deadly drug,” said Huffman.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.