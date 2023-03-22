Courtroom showdown between Fox News and Dominion to resume Wednesday

By Marshall Cohen, CNN

A high-stakes legal showdown between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems is set to resume Wednesday in Delaware court after an all-day hearing on Tuesday ran long.

The parties are appearing in Delaware Superior Court for arguments regarding “summary judgment.” Both sides essentially want Judge Eric Davis to decide the case in their favor now, averting a jury trial that is scheduled to begin next month. The judge will likely issue a written ruling at a future date.

Dominion has filed a $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corporation, claiming that they destroyed its reputation by promoting the lie that it rigged the 2020 election to stop Donald Trump from serving a second term. The Fox entities deny wrongdoing, say they’re “proud” of their 2020 election coverage, and claim the $1.6 billion figure is wildly inflated.

On Tuesday, Davis had tough questions for Fox’s lawyers and challenged some of their legal theories. He appeared to embrace some of Dominion’s arguments that specific Fox News personalities were embracing right-wing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and weren’t acting as neutral journalists.

The hearing on Wednesday is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.

