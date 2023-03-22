Edmunds: The hottest electric cars to check out in 2023

Electric vehicles, or EVs, had their best-selling year in 2022. Their market share surpassed 5% according to Edmunds data, which is nearly double than 2021. In 2023, EV sales should continue to soar. But more importantly for consumers, there will also be a larger selection of models to choose from, including electric sedans, SUVs and luxury models. The experts at Edmunds choose five of the most intriguing new EVs, sorted by price, rolling into dealerships this year.

