Newborn boy abandoned outside home in Springfield, Massachusetts; police searching for mother

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the mother of a newborn who was abandoned in the Massachusetts city last week.

The baby boy was wrapped in blankets in a car seat and was left at a home on Entrybrook Drive, likely between 9 p.m. Friday and 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the family who lives in that home was out of town at the time the baby was left there and discovered him when they returned Sunday night. A note, baby formula and other items were also found with the newborn, according to police.

“At this point, there’s no connection to the home. There’s no connection to the family who the baby was left with,” said Ryan Walsh, public information officer for the Springfield Police Department.

The baby was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is recovering.

“The prognosis, thus far, has been positive. But a long road ahead,” Walsh said.

The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is looking to identify and speak with the mother, who may be in need of medical attention.

“If she’s in the area or if someone knows something, if someone was pregnant last week and is no longer pregnant and there’s no baby around, please let our detectives know,” Walsh said. “Any clues at this point can help us lead us to mom, and like I said before, could be in need of medical care herself.”

Residents in the Entrybrook Drive area are asked to check any cameras they may have for anything that could appear suspicious and call Springfield Police Detectives at 413-787-6355.

Massachusetts has the Safe Haven Act, which allows a parent to legally surrender newborn infants seven days old or younger at a hospital, police station or manned fire station without facing any criminal prosecution.

Serenity Jackson, a volunteer for Baby Safe Haven New England, said newborn abandonments are down over 90% in the region.

“It just hurts my heart for girls not to know there’s something so that they can be comfortable to bring a baby and not have to leave it in the street,” Jackson said.

