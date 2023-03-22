Oil exec held for 5 years in Venezuela sues Citgo for $100M

HOUSTON (AP) — One of the six oil executives with a Texas-based company who was imprisoned five years in Venezuela is suing his company for $100 million. The lawsuit alleges his company abandoned him and his family as he endured horrific prison conditions for a crime he didn’t commit. Tomeu Vadell worked for Houston-based Citgo and was lured to Caracas in 2017 to attend a meeting at the headquarters of Citgo’s parent company, the Venezuelan-run oil giant known as PDVSA. Venezuelan officials convicted Vadell and his colleagues of embezzlement. Vadell was freed in October as part of a prisoner exchange between Venezuela and the U.S. Citgo denies Vadell’s allegations, saying it supported him and his family.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.