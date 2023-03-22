Palestinians and Israelis clash at UN over Netanyahu actions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinians and Israel have clashed over the future intentions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far right-wing government at a U.N. Security Council meeting. The Palestinian U.N. ambassador pointed to an Israeli minister’s statement “denying our existence to justify what is to come.” Israel’s U.N. ambassador countered that the minister had apologized, and accused the Palestinian leadership of regularly inciting terrorism and erasing Jewish history. The council’s always contentious monthly meeting on the Mideast was even more acrimonious Wednesday in the face of comments and actions by Israel’s new coalition government, which has faced relentless protests over its plan to overhaul the judiciary and criticism over its expansion of settlements.

