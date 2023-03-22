Video captures brutal beating and robbery of 69-year-old man entering grocery store in San Fernando

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FERNANDO, California (KABC) — New surveillance video captured a disturbing attack on a 69-year-old man outside a grocery store in San Fernando.

The hard-to-watch video shows a man robbed and beaten as he tries to enter Ziggy’s Market.

Police have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Edgar Flores, who was out on parole for another robbery case.

Flores first tries to take the bag the victim is holding, but when the man resists Flores begins throwing punches, knocking the man unconscious.

Workers from the market then confront Flores, who gets away.

But police were able to quickly track Flores down, as he was already known among San Fernando police.

“Mr. Flores is someone who the San Fernando Police Department has had numerous contacts with in the past,” said Chief Fabian Valdez. “So, upon seeing the video footage, officers immediately recognized him.”

The case has been turned over to the district attorney.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.