Lawsuit: Officials ‘mocked’ Nevada prison-firefighter burns

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Seven incarcerated firefighters from Nevada are suing state forestry and prison officials who they allege mocked and ignored burn injuries the prisoners received in April 2021 in a wildfire area carpeted by hot soil and burning embers. In emails, state Division of Forestry and Department of Corrections officials declined Thursday to comment. The lawsuit alleges that when one plaintiff’s boot melted off, a forestry supervisor duct-taped it back on and told her to keep working. The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit Wednesday in state court in Las Vegas. The civil complaint includes allegations of negligence and infliction of cruel and unusual punishment. It seeks at least $700,000 in damages along with training and policy changes.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

