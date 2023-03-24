First responders searching for boy missing in Moss Landing

By David Aguilar

MOSS LANDING, California (KSBW) — The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that the missing boys mother was found the night before dead in the water.

This search effort started late last night, after a passerby found a 3-year-old boy alone on the beach. He said his mother had gone swimming, that boy also told first responders his brother was missing as well.

That led to an all-out aerial search involving the Coast Guard, North COUNTY Fire and the Monterey County Sheriff’s office.

The mother was found deceased in the water. KSBW 8 has learned the family is from the Watsonville-Salinas area.

Thursday morning the search continued for the 7-year-old boy. The coast guard helicopter were out there along with the sheriff’s dive team.

A big unknown at this time is how and why the mother and her son ended up in the water.

