New Berlin under emergency order after oil spill last week

By Michele Fiore

NEW BERLIN, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Questions answered tonight as New Berlin remains under an emergency order after oil found its way into a neighborhood pond.

By the end of Thursday, cleanup crews had removed some 1,200 gallons of a water oil mixture from the pond, located just down the street from the New Berlin post office.

“We are normally posting numerous photos so that our citizens and our elected officials and our visitors understand what the conditions are and the work that’s being done,” said Greg Kessler, New Berlin emergency management director.

Officials met in special session late in the day, cautioning residents of some heavy equipment now in this residential area.

“Obviously with the curviness of those roads we ask people, if possible, to stay out of that area during normal business hours as that equipment is operating,” said Kessler.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is taking over. New Berlin will assist. They now know the oil spill started Thursday, March 16, but wasn’t reported for three days. But whether citations will be issued remains unclear.

“Should’ve been reported immediately, yea, that’s negligence,” said Tom Orr, New Berlin resident.

We’re along Moorland Road here and the investigation has shown that the oil spill traveled underground 955 feet on the city’s storm sewer. The oil emerged here off Fremont Lane, ultimately traveling another 745 feet and then ending up in the pond back there.

Citizens may notice some noise as this oil and water solution’s pumped out.

“Oil continues to come out of that approx. 60-inch storm water pipe that’s underground and we’re seeking to stop as much of that from continuing as possible,” said Kessler.

By dusk, chirping birds had turned residents’ attention as they wonder what’s in their future.

“I don’t know what to say there’s always wildlife back there – ducks and geese and I’ve already seen swans back there. So, I’m sure it’s pretty ugly,” said Diane Pavletich, New Berlin resident.

Officials say it’s an evolving situation, and every day is bringing new challenges.

