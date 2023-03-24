Pocatello hosts 2023 Spring Fair

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Spring Fair, Southeast Idaho's premier home show, is being held this weekend inside Idaho State University's Holt Arena.

Over 200 vendors from the intermountain area and beyond are offering their products, services and concepts to the thousands in attendance during the annual three-day event in Pocatello.

In addition to the wide array of hot tubs, new cars and travel trailers, sheds, insurance providers, cooking and kitchen wares, clothing, jewelry and household items, Spring Fair features more home improvement ideas and products than ever before.

It is a one-stop shop for siding, roofing, windows, doors, fencing, and bathroom and kitchen remodels. Everything for you and your home will be centrally located under one roof at Spring Fair, including plenty of landscape ideas, lawn and garden equipment, and expert advice on maintenance.

Over 15 vendors are offering delicious menu items, including Greek gyros, teriyaki chicken, gourmet sandwiches and hotdogs, Indian tacos, sweet and savory crepes, corn dogs, soup in a bread bowl, mini donuts, candied apples, fudge, meat sticks, gourmet licorice and much more, including the standard fare of hamburgers, baked potatoes, curly fries and ice cream.

Doors open on Friday from noon to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is plenty of free parking, and entry on the north side only due to construction.

Admission is only $3, with kids 12 and under free when accompanied by a parent.