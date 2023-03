PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died in a helicopter crash in Southern California. That’s according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. The helicopter crashed in an unincorporated area of Perris. Two people were confirmed dead, but it was not immediately clear whether there were others aboard the helicopter. Additional details were not available. Perris is about 65 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

