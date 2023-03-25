Honduras formally cuts diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Honduras has formally cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan, its ministry of foreign affairs announced Saturday.

“The government of the Republic of Honduras recognizes the existence of a one-China in the world and that the government of the People’s Republic of China represents China as a whole,” it said in a statement.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory and as of today, the government of Honduras has informed Taiwan about the rupture of diplomatic relations,” it continued.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced on March 14 that the country would establish diplomatic ties with China — a move spelling the end of its relationship with Taiwan.

This is a breaking news story. More to come

