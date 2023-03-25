Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:14 PM

Honduras formally cuts diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Honduras has formally cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan, its ministry of foreign affairs announced Saturday.

“The government of the Republic of Honduras recognizes the existence of a one-China in the world and that the government of the People’s Republic of China represents China as a whole,” it said in a statement.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory and as of today, the government of Honduras has informed Taiwan about the rupture of diplomatic relations,” it continued.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced on March 14 that the country would establish diplomatic ties with China — a move spelling the end of its relationship with Taiwan.

This is a breaking news story. More to come

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content