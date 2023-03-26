Shoplifter bites off security guard’s earlobe in Oregon

By FOX 12 Staff

HILLSBORO Oregon (KPTV) — A 31-year-old woman faces 70 months in prison for biting off a security guard’s earlobe after shoplifting $800 of merchandise from a Tigard department store, the Washington Co. District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

On July 22, 2022, Ashlie Ruth Clark was caught shoplifting from Nordstrom at the Washington Square Mall in Tigard, according to the DA’s office.

A security guard confronted her as she left the store without paying for more than $800 worth of merchandise.

Clark “physically resisted and yelled obscene comments” as the guard tried to take back the stolen items, the DA’s office said.

During the struggle, she bit one of the security guards on their ear, biting off at least a half inch of the guard’s earlobe.

When Tigard police arrested Clark, she gave them a false name and date of birth. She also had two other outstanding warrants for her arrest.

The security guard went to the hospital, but they were unable to surgically reattach the earlobe.

Clark was sentenced by Judge John Collins at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday after she pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree attempted robbery.

She will serve her sentence of 70 months, or just under six years, with the Oregon Department of Corrections. After release, she will have an additional three years of post-prison supervision.

