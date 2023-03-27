Elizabeth Warren running for 3rd US Senate term in 2024

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has announced she will seek a third term in 2024. Warren is a prominent voice for the liberal wing of the Democratic Party. She said Monday she’s running for reelection to end corruption in Washington, make the economy work for the middle class and protect democracy. Warren first won election to the seat in 2012, becoming the first woman elected to the Senate from Massachusetts. Warren, who is 73, ran for president in 2020 but dropped out after failing to win any of the states that voted on Super Tuesday. It’s unclear who might challenge her for the Senate seat.

