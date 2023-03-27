Sharpton to speak at funeral of man pinned down by deputies

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at the funeral of a 28-year-old Black man who died after he was pinned to the floor by seven sheriff’s deputies and several others while he was being admitted to a mental hospital in Virginia. Sharpton’s National Action Network announced plans for the funeral of Irvo Otieno on Wednesday at the First Baptist Church in Chesterfield, Virginia. Video released last week shows sheriff’s deputies and hospital employees attempting to restrain a handcuffed and shackled Otieno after he’s led into a room at Central State Hospital. Seven deputies and three hospital workers have been charged with second-degree murder in Otieno’s death.

