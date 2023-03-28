Skip to Content
Dominion wants Fox News hosts and executives to take the stand in trial

By Oliver Darcy and Marshall Cohen, CNN

Dominion Voting Systems said in a court filing Monday that it wants to put some of Fox News’ top executives and most well-known hosts on the witness stand when its $1.6 billion defamation case against the right-wing network goes to trial.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

