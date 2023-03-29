Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani to earn MLB-record $65 million in 2023 — Forbes

By Thomas Schlachter and Kevin Dotson, CNN

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is estimated to make an MLB-record $65 million this upcoming season, according to Forbes.

The Angels signed the 2021 American League MVP to a one-year $30 million extension in October and the 28-year-old will also make $35 million off-the-field, says Forbes.

Before that contract extension, Ohtani was earning $4.25 million annually based on a two-year-deal worth $8.5 million, according to Sportrac.

His “ascent to global superstardom,” according to Forbes, is being helped by his marketability on both sides of the Pacific.

“His 13 partnerships include, in Japan, pharmaceuticals company Kowa, Seiko Watch and Boss (formerly Hugo Boss) and Fanatics and Topps in the U.S.” said Forbes.

“In the last few months, Ohtani has added lucrative deals with Japanese cosmetics company Kose and New Balance. In addition to outfitting him head-to-toe, the Boston-based apparel brand New Balance has global plans for Ohtani, including a major push in Japan and a lifestyle footwear collection,” added Forbes.

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian told the Dan Patrick Show that Ohtani’s next contract would be over $500 million.

World Baseball Classic success

Nicknamed ‘Shotime,’ the two-way star is coming off the back of a brilliant off-season from the MLB, having won the World Baseball Classic with Japan.

Ohtani was key to his country’s run throughout the tournament and was named tournament MVP after batting .435 and pitching to a 1.86 ERA.

The 2021 American League MVP also starred for Japan in arguably the biggest moment of WBC history when pitching to fellow LA Angels megastar, Mike Trout.

Ohtani struck his teammate out swinging and ensured Japan took home its third WBC title after winning the first two editions of the tournament in 2006 and 2009.

The Japan star is scheduled to make his second straight Opening Day start for the Angels Thursday when LA faces the Athletics in Oakland.

The two-time All-Star is also coming off the back of career-highs on the mound in 2022 with 15 wins, a 2.33 ERA, 28 starts, 166.0 innings pitched and 219 strikeouts.

Rounding out Forbes’ top 5 highest-paid players for 2023 are the Mets’ Max Scherzer, Yankees star Aaron Judge, veteran Mets pitcher Justin Verlander and Ohtani’s Angels teammate, Trout.

