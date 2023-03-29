NC farm donates 30,000 eggs for White House Easter Egg Roll

By Web staff

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WRAL) — North Carolina-based Braswell Family Farms will be providing over 30,000 hard-boiled and dyed eggs for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, which will take place on April 10. This is the second consecutive year that the Braswell team has donated eggs.

Braswell Farms is also making large food donations to local food banks.

Using a special dye, the eggs will be safely composted after the White House event.

Trey Braswell is the fourth generation of Braswells to lead the family farm that was started 80 years ago by brothers JM and EG Braswell.

The massive egg preparation operation — with partners The Stocked Pot — will take place Wednesday at the Masonic Center in Winston-Salem.

