News
today at 11:16 AM
Published 11:37 AM

Packed town hall gets heated over books at Marshall Public Library

KIFI

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Tuesday night's town hall at Pocatello City Hall filled the entire chambers, forcing some people to watch the proceedings from outside the room.

The topic of conversation centered around whether or not certain books in the Marshall Public Library were deemed as pornography.

The City Council heard statements from residents on both sides of the issues, and said they were not able to take action on the books in questions during the meeting.

After the town hall, the council offered the public an opportunity to fill out a form that names any book that they would want removed or moved internally from the library.

