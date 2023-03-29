Philippine police seize large stash of drugs in tea bags
BAGUIO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police say they have seized more than half a ton of suspected methamphetamine concealed in tea bags and arrested a suspected Chinese drug dealer in a northern mountain resort city. The drug seizure on Wednesday in Baguio city had an estimated street value of $74 million was one of the largest in recent years, police officials said. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office in June, has vowed to press on with his predecessor’s crackdown against illegal drugs, which left thousands of mostly petty drug suspects dead, but said it would be done differently and focus more on rehabilitating drug dependents.