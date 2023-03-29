US backs international court for Russia’s war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering support for the creation of an international court to prosecute alleged crimes of aggression by Russia against Ukraine. In comments this week, senior U.S. officials said the administration believes that would be the best way to hold Russia accountable for the year-old invasion. The officials said they envision a hybrid tribunal based on the Ukrainian justice system but with international components that would likely be based in The Hague, Netherlands. The Hague will be home to the International Center for Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression, which is expected to be operational this summer. The Hague also hosts the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

